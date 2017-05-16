Cramer Remix: Why Carl Icahn’s decision to sell Apple was the right one   

The time is upon us where hedge funds file their 13-F forms and disclose their holdings to Wall Street, but Jim Cramer warned investors that piggybacking is often not in their best interests.

The "Mad Money" host recalled when legendary investor Carl Icahn sold all of his huge position in Apple when the stock was at $95 in April 2016, citing concerns about business in China.

Beyond that being an objectively bad time and price to sell Apple's stock, Cramer said that anyone who followed Icahn blindly deserves the blame for their loss.

"Icahn did what was right for Icahn. He didn't necessarily do what was right for you, because he doesn't work for you. He's got zero fiduciary responsibility to you. None. In fact, I consider it a gift that he even bothers to tell you what he's up to," Cramer said.

Cramer added that Icahn was right to worry about China, which did see a temporary slowdown that hurt Apple's sales, and that the investment guru sold at a massive gain — it would have been a cardinal sin to sell at a loss.

"The lesson here should be crystal clear: whether it be Bristol-Myers or Allergan or Apple or any other stock, you must do your own research," Cramer explained. "I want you to recognize that while you may not be a full-time money manager, there is no reason whatsoever you have be a full-time amateur."