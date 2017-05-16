Cramer Remix: Why Carl Icahn’s decision to sell Apple was the right one   

When it comes to banking, Social Finance Chairman, CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney wants his company's "members" — not customers — to feel like they are part of a community that helps them with everything from their careers to their money to their relationships.
That's why his fintech, commonly known as SoFi, is disrupting the financial services industry, a trend Cagney does not see ending anytime soon.
"I think what's going to happen is the banks are going to move towards our model over time. And so we certainly don't have the hoovers to expect that we're going to change all of banking, but we are going to drag them into a different kind of service model and one that's a lot more aligned to the customer," he told Cramer on Tuesday.
Cagney explained that this alignment with the customer is the key to what makes SoFi so popular with its growing member base.
Finally, Cramer sat down with Sheryl Palmer, the president and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, to hear how the home construction and real estate space is faring in what feels to many like a refurbished economy.
"I think what we're seeing within the industry and within the consumer [is] that they are feeling good," Palmer told Cramer on Tuesday. "We're finally starting to see some income growth. They're not looking over their shoulder. They're feeling good about their personal balance sheet. And that's starting to show up within our industry."
And as business leaders hold their breath ahead of what the new administration promises will be beneficial corporate tax reform, Palmer said that it would unleash a series of opportunities for her company, which pays very high taxes.
"I think we continue to be opportunistic in the land market. I think we continue to invest into the business and invest into the growth of the business – the people, the technology, training. We'll look at our debt profiles. We'll look at M&A," she said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
Celgene Corporation: "You doubled your money? We sell half, play with the house's money, and let it run, because I think Celgene's prospects are being underestimated by the stock market."
Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.: "You know, this is the kind of shopping mall, strip mall thing that everybody's worried about, so I am not going to be able to defend it. This is precisely the kind of thing where people are saying, 'Whoa, I'm nervous,' so therefore I'm nervous because there are some very good people who've looked at these things and think that this kind of mall that they have – and I know some of their malls – [are] not what you want in your portfolio."
