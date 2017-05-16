6 of the craziest things the filthy rich have covered in gold

"If there's one belief the filthy rich have shared for centuries, it's this: everything's better once it's dipped in our favorite inert element" — gold, says Robert Torti, host of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide."

And he's right.

On an upcoming episode, the show highlights some of the craziest things millionaires and billionaires have covered in gold. And boy, do they love the lustrous metal.

Saudi billionaire Turki Bin Abdullah — who's worth around $28 billion — frequently boasts his fleet of gold cars on Instagram. His collection includes a Rolls Royce, a Mercedes, a Bentley and not one but two Lamborghinis. His dirty little secret? The collection isn't plated in real gold but gold vinyl.