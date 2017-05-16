VISIT CNBC.COM

6 of the craziest things the filthy rich have covered in gold

"If there's one belief the filthy rich have shared for centuries, it's this: everything's better once it's dipped in our favorite inert element" — gold, says Robert Torti, host of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide."

And he's right.

On an upcoming episode, the show highlights some of the craziest things millionaires and billionaires have covered in gold. And boy, do they love the lustrous metal.

Saudi billionaire Turki Bin Abdullah — who's worth around $28 billion — frequently boasts his fleet of gold cars on Instagram. His collection includes a Rolls Royce, a Mercedes, a Bentley and not one but two Lamborghinis. His dirty little secret? The collection isn't plated in real gold but gold vinyl.

With a price tag of $390,000, this 24-karat-gold-plated racing bike is worth more than a Lamborghini.

For $850,000, you can upgrade to a 24-karat-gold-plated motorcycle instead. The lavish bike is also adorned with 250 diamonds and a crocodile leather seat.

Pay for it all with a gold credit card, such as this solid gold one from Visa, encrusted with 26 diamonds. That is, if you can afford it. The card goes for $100,000: $65,000 for the card itself and $35,000 credit toward your first purchase.

Nigerian business magnate Ayiri Emani knows how to make it rain. The billionaire showed up to his brother's wedding with a golden gun made to shoot $100 bills into the air.

Brian Williams, better known as the rapper Birdman, has embellished even the most mundane of spaces with the precious metal: In his bathroom sits a solid gold toilet worth $1 million.

