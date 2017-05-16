A deluge of new cancer research data hits at 5 pm ET: Here’s what to watch

On the Wednesday evening halfway through the month of May each year, investors, analysts and biotech reporters all sit glued to their computer screens.

At 5 p.m. ET on the dot, the American Society of Clinical Oncology will release thousands of data sets ahead of its annual conference on June 2-6 in Chicago.

This year it's about 5,020.

The "abstract drop" reveals the progress being made in attacking cancer and, inevitably, moves stocks both large and small. Here's what to keep an eye on Wednesday evening and into Thursday: