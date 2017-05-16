More than 100 million people and 250,000 companies in 188 countries have signed and sent documents electronically using DocuSign's cloud-based e-signature technology. The 14-year-old San Francisco-based company lets users in multiple industries and professions electronically "sign on the dotted line." The process reduces transaction time, the need and cost of paper, and increases security by encrypting all documents and creating an audit trail.

The company, which has built a $3 billion valuation, is now adding electronic payments to its arsenal. Earlier this year it rolled out DocuSign Payments, allowing customers to collect a signature and payment in one transaction. So for instance, if a contract needs a signature and a down payment to be completed, DocuSign can take care of both, rather than forcing customers to arrange for the payment separately. The company is partnering with a few major payment providers, including Visa, MasterCard, and Apple Pay and Android Pay.

DocuSign's clients include Salesforce, T-Mobile and Bank of America. Prices range from $10 per month for individual users to $40 and up, per user, per month for business accounts. The company has raised more than $500 million in venture capital since its founding from investors including Accel Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Bain Capital. In January, DocuSign named Daniel Springer, the former head of marketing software company Responsys, as its new CEO. With talk swirling that DocuSign is nearing an IPO, the appointment makes sense: Springer took Responsys public in 2011 before Oracle bought it.