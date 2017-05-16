Don't look for a sequel to 'The Big Short' anytime soon

Steve Eisman, whose bet against the highly leveraged banking system was chronicled in "The Big Short" book and movie, doesn't see any risks of that magnitude to any part of the U.S. economy on the horizon. In fact, Wall Street is so healthy now, Eisman is buying bank stocks.

"There's no big short in my view. There are sector shorts; there are stock shorts. This is back to a stock picker's market," Eisman said late Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money." "I think there are plenty of shorts in this market. It's just not a systemic problem."

Ahead of the financial crisis of 2008, Eisman was one of a handful who bet against big Wall Street banks for their holdings of bad mortgages. From the beginning of his career in the early '90s, the analyst had "a special talent for making noise and breaking with consensus opinion," Michael Lewis wrote in his book "The Big Short."

Now a fund manager at Neuberger Berman, Eisman is standing out these days for his lack of concern. He's seeing better fundamentals in the financial system than those currently worried about investor complacency and high levels of debt.