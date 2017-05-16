Stocks erase gains as health care falls; S&P and Nasdaq pull back from records

Stocks gave up initial gains on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hit new all-time highs.

The S&P and Nasdaq reached record levels shortly after the open, but pulled back from those levels after the health care sector traded 0.5 percent lower to lead decliners.

Pfizer was among the worst performers in the sector along with UnitedHealth.

"You hit those record highs and you tend to get some pullbacks," said Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group.

The S&P and Nasdaq managed record highs despite an array of mixed news coming out of Washington. Last week, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and, on Monday, he defended his sharing of reportedly highly classified information with Russian officials via Twitter.