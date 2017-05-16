    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks erase gains as health care falls; S&P and Nasdaq pull back from records

    Stocks gave up initial gains on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hit new all-time highs.

    The S&P and Nasdaq reached record levels shortly after the open, but pulled back from those levels after the health care sector traded 0.5 percent lower to lead decliners.

    Pfizer was among the worst performers in the sector along with UnitedHealth.

    "You hit those record highs and you tend to get some pullbacks," said Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group.

    The S&P and Nasdaq managed record highs despite an array of mixed news coming out of Washington. Last week, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and, on Monday, he defended his sharing of reportedly highly classified information with Russian officials via Twitter.

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    "On balance, we've got a market that seems impervious to what's going on in Washington," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "I think the market's keying on Washington's ability to push tax reform."

    The Dow Jones industrial average also erased earlier gains to trade 45 points lower with UnitedHealth Group contributing the most losses. UnitedHealth was also on track for its worst day since Feb. 17.

    The 30-stock index had traded higher earlier in the session on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Home Depot.

    The home-improvement retailer reported first-quarter earnings of $1.67 a share on revenue of $23.89 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $23.74 billion. Home Depot's stock rose about 1.5 percent.

    "HD continues to set the pace in home improvement retail. While a rising tide in the category is benefitting the company, HD continues to execute at the top of its game, driving market share gains and posting record results," Wedbush analyst Seth Basham said in a note.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, Vodafone, Staples, Manchester United

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Target, L Brands, Cisco System, Tencent, American Eagle Outfitters, Flower Foods, ZTO Express, Rexnord

    7:00 a.m. Mortgage applications

    Thursday

    Earnings: Wal-Mart, Alibaba, Applied Materials, Autodesk, Salesforce.com, Gap, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, McKesson, Ross Stores, Buckle, Eagle Materials

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    1:00 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

    Friday

    Earnings: Campbell Soup, Deere, Foot Locker

    9:15 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HD
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---