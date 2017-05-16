Dudes: Ladies say this money mistake is a major turn off

Talking about money on a first date is typically taboo. But knowing your date's financial status early on could play a major role in how things play out.

According to a new survey of over 1,000 people by Bankrate, 42 percent of Americans say a dinged up credit score could make a date way less attractive.

The number matters more to one gender: 50 percent of women say a low credit score would affect their decision to date someone, but only 35 percent of men agree.

"I consider finances and how someone manages them to be a pivotal topic when choosing a partner," Asia Martin-Ingram, a 25-year-old working in digital advertising in New York, tells Bankrate. "Bad credit could point to deeper issues of irresponsibility. They may be unstable in other areas of their life."