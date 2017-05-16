Early movers: HD, PFE, BABA, DKS, YHOO, F, VOD, FB, JNJ & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot — The home improvement retailer beat estimates by five cents a share, with first-quarter earnings of $1.67 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, as did both global and U.S. comparable-store sales. Home Depot also raised its full-year earnings outlook to $7.15 per share from $7.13 a share, although that is still below the consensus estimate of $7.20 a share.

Pfizer – Citi cut the drugmaker to "sell" from "neutral," and lowered earnings estimates. Citi said coverage of some of Pfizer's more expensive oncology drugs under Medicare Part D are at risk.

Alibaba – The Wall Street Journal reported the initial public offering of Alibaba's finance arm, Ant Financial, has been delayed at least until the end of 2018. The delay comes as Ant Financial moves to win regulatory approvals and seeks to build its business in the meantime.

Dick's Sporting Goods – Dick's earnings matched estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 54 cents per share. Revenue missed forecasts, however, sending its shares lower. Same-store sales were up 2.4 percent, smaller than the consensus estimate of up 3.5 percent, but Dick's did predict current-quarter profit above Street estimates.

Tronc – The Chicago Tribune publisher signed a non-binding financial agreement to buy Wrapports Holdings, the parent of the rival Chicago Sun Times. Tronc would maintain the Sun Times newsroom as an independent operation.

Staples – The office supplies retailer matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share, while revenue fell below forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell 2.6 percent, smaller than the 3.8 percent drop that analysts were anticipating.

Yahoo – Yahoo commenced a Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion in common stock, in a move to provide liquidity to shareholders who will be forced to sell as part of Yahoo's deal to sell its internet assets to Verizon.

Apple - New Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has a 2.4 percent stake in Apple, making it the third-largest holding in his portfolio. Buffett had told CNBC last week that he'd tripled his Apple stake, with the filing now giving more precise figures. Buffett's latest filing also showed purchases of Bank of New York Mellon, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines Group, and an exit of his holdings in 21st Century Fox.

Ford – The automaker is planning to cut 10 percent of its global workforce, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Ford told CNBC it did not comment on speculation and that it has not announced any new efficiency actions regarding its workers.

BHP Billiton – BHP is under increasing pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which is now calling for an independent review of the mining company's petroleum business. Elliott currently holds a 4.1 percent stake in BHP.

Vodafone – Vodafone reported a $6.7 billion loss for the fiscal year ending in March, pressured by results at its India unit. The world's second-biggest mobile operator, however, is forecasting earnings growth for the current year.

Facebook – Facebook is still accessible in Thailand, despite government threats to shut it down if it did not remove certain content that officials deemed a threat to national security.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J is among the drugmakers being sued by New York State's Orange County, which said the companies are engaging in fraudulent marketing that downplays the dangers of prescription opioid painkillers. Teva Pharmaceutical and Endo International are also among those named in the suit.

Etsy – Etsy now has investment firms TPG and Dragoneer Investment Group as joint eight percent stakeholders, according to SEC filings. TPG has contacted management offering to engage in talks about strategic alternatives for the online seller of handmade goods. Etsy had already been urged to consider a sale by shareholder and activist hedge fund Black and White Capital.

Tesla – Tesla executive Lyndon Rive has left the automaker, saying he wanted to start a new company and spend more time with his family. Rive — a cousin of Tesla CEO Elon Musk — was the CEO and co-founder of SolarCIty, which was acquired by Tesla last year.

Hostess Brands – Hostess was rated "overweight" in new coverage at Stephens, which set a $20 price target compared to Monday's close of $16. The firm said the snack maker is in the early stages of a recovery under a very strong leadership team.