European markets set to open mixed; earnings and data in focus

European markets are expected to open mixed Tuesday as investors continue to weigh global security concerns and digest fresh record highs in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 3 points higher at 7,452; the DAX is on track to open down 2 points at 12,787; while the CAC 40 is expected to open 6 points higher at 5,394.

On the earnings front, EasyJet, Vodafone and Premier Foods are among the major companies expected to report first-quarter results Tuesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed a new openness to far-reaching changes to secure the future of the European Union as she met with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening. The two leaders said Macron's election victory could revitalize the Franco-German relationship, which has long been the engine for binding EU member states.

Elsewhere, Britain's International Trade Secretary, Liam Fox, said Monday the U.K. would be a leading supporter of free trade, despite its plans to depart from the European Union. Fox stressed Britain would not pursue isolationist policies throughout the Brexit process and criticized other nations for a slowdown in international trade.

In terms of data, euro zone gross domestic product (GDP), the closely watched ZEW survey showing German investor morale and the IEA oil market report are all scheduled for release Tuesday morning.

