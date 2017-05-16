    ×

    CNBC Disruptor 50

    India's mobile payment infrastructure 'is five years ahead of the US,' says Ezetap CEO

    Disruptor No. 16: Ezetap brings digital payments to India
    Disruptor No. 16: Ezetap brings digital payments to India   

    The payment infrastructure in India "is probably five years ahead of the U.S.," Ezetap CEO Bobby Bose, told CNBC on Tuesday.

    "India is going through a digitalization of almost everything. It started with commerce, went to transportation, and now banking and finance — which is the biggest because it literally affects everyone," said Bose. The social capital-backed mobile payments company is India's part of movement towards democratizing digital payments for the entire country, intensified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to demonetize Indian currency.

    After the government wiped out two major currency bills, citizens were left with no choice but to make the transition to online banking, he said.

    "The government created some kind of a mish-mash of Paypal and Gmail — where I can give you my email address, and you could pay me," said Bose. "There's infrastructure here that's exploding the payment options in a way that's probably five years ahead of the U.S. already," he said.

    The company has 100 million mobile wallet users and is number 16 on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

    Bose said the architecture of India's payment infrastructure is fundamentally different than the U.S. "In the U.S., payment companies ... make money through transactions. In emerging markets there's basically no margin there. We had to transform payments into a software business," said Bose.

    The U.S. already had the infrastructure provided by credit cards, but that as a developing country India was starting from scratch, he said. "What we've done is not only enable cards, but we have one hundred million active wallet users," said Bose.

    Ezetap has already processes $1.5 billion in annualized transaction value and is expected to surpass $3 billion this year.

    More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

    Disruptor # 16 Ezetap

    Meet the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

    Spotting the next Facebook: How we picked the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50

    More From CNBC Disruptor 50

    Latest Special Reports

    • CNBC Disruptor 50

      A look at 50 private companies set to reshape the business landscape.

    • Financial Portfolio
      Portfolio Perspective

      A look at how leading portfolio managers and institutional investors build investment plans to meet clients’ goals.

    • Iconic Tour

      Business icons and provocateurs share their innovative models. Learn how to upend old industries and start new ones that move markets.

    Tech

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...