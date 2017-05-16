Here's the No. 1 hard thing Melinda Gates says you need to do to succeed

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Melinda Gates recalls feeling what many recent college graduates ultimately will: Discomfort.

Whether it's trying to find a job, adjusting to a new way of life or facing the challenges the business world throws your way, there's a lot that young professionals have to work through in the months and years after college.

For Gates, that discomfort was largely due to the fact that, in the late 1980s, she was one of very few women at Microsoft with a tech background. In that male-dominated industry, Gates thought she needed to mimic the style of the men around her.

It made her so unhappy, she says, she thought she was going to leave.

But instead Gates learned something valuable from the experience, and went on to become Microsoft's general manager of information product and, later, one of the most prominent philanthropists in the world.

In an interview with CNBC, Gates shares her best advice for new college graduates.