How to do Iceland on $50 a day

Iceland is a trendy destination these days, and for good reason. It's home to the northern lights, striking scenery and an increasingly popular capital city, Reykjavik.

But it's far from cheap. A sit-down meal can easily set you back the equivalent of $20 to $30, a beer will cost you $10 and, if you want to relax at the iconic Blue Lagoon, expect to shell out close to $100.

That said, after putting myself on a Cash Diet and living on $60 a week in New York City for two months, I figured it was more than possible to visit Iceland without breaking the bank. That's exactly what I set out to do when I visited for three days in late April.

I spent one day exploring Reykjavik and kept my expenses under $50 without feeling like I missed out on anything. Here's how I did it.

Note that, for simplicity, I refer to everything in U.S. dollars, but the official currency used in Iceland is the Icelandic krónur (1 USD = 102.49 ISK). And the $50 a day doesn't include transportation to and from the airport, but there are ways to do that on the cheap too.