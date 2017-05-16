Here’s how to use Instagram’s new face filters

Instagram was updated with a new (and quite fun) feature called "face filters" on Tuesday that allows you to spice up the videos and photos you share with your friends. More importantly, it provides a perfect new venue for Facebook to make money off of Instagram, though we'll get into that later.

The feature is called "face filters" and uses augmented reality — much like similar features in Snapchat — to overlay effects, costumes and more on top of your face. It's silly, but also just another reminder that Facebook and Instagram are never too far behind Snapchat.

Want to use the new feature? Here's how.