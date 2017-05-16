What Airbnb's learned from Uber: Avoid a 'confrontational stance' with regulators

Unlike recently-public Snap, Airbnb is reportedly drawing a profit. But an IPO isn't a "near-term focus" for the company, Blecharczyk said.
"We don't have any plans for an IPO," Blecharczyk said. "We don't have a need for that capital right now. We've raised a lot of private capital. We have a few billion dollars in the bank. And so it would need to serve a purpose when it comes time to do that."
Airbnb CEO and fellow co-founder Brian Chesky has said that the company has big ambitions for this year beyond its hallmark short-term room and home rentals. One possibility, he has hinted, is redefining "how we fly."
For example, Blecharczyk said, Airbnb has recently started offering "Experiences," a way for hosts to show guests the local flavor of a location by offering outings.
"We are thinking about the travel experience end-to-end," Blecharczyk said. "The real focus is doing something different .... It's a totally new kind of product that we're incubating. We do think that three to five years ago "
There are also "huge, huge" growth opportunities in the markets for family travel, luxury travel, and business travel, Blecharczyk said. Business travel is already 11 percent of Airbnb's business, according to Blecharczyk, and Airbnb is "just beginning to tap" that market.
"It's particularly good for business travel if you are doing a week or longer business trip," Blecharczyk said. "Or if you're bringing a significant other, something like that and you don't want to be stuck in hotel for that extended period of time."
More from CNBC Disruptor 50:
It's been a trip to $31 billion. Now Airbnb wants to remake the entire travel industry
How we chose 2017's most disruptive innovators
Full Airbnb company profile