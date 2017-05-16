What Airbnb's learned from Uber: Avoid a 'confrontational stance' with regulators

Airbnb lets users rent out their homes, while Uber lets owners charge for rides in their cars. But Uber has faced a scrutiny for using software that allegedly allowed them to evade regulators.

While Airbnb hasn't faced the same level of blowback, the hotel industry has vocally criticized Airbnb's practices — as have regulators, who have called for investigations of Airbnb's effect on housing prices and threatened fines for hosts of Airbnb's short-term rentals.

"Some hotels are trying to dig their feet in, and trying to say that Airbnb shouldn't exist —that 'illegal hotels' shouldn't exist. And of course, illegal hotels shouldn't exist. But when they say illegal hotels, sometimes they mean anything that's not a hotel," Blecharczyk said.

Blecharczyk said he doesn't think the hoteliers have to lose to Airbnb, given that the two industries offer "very different things."

"This is the 21st century — I think consumers have spoken," Blecharczyk said. "Hotels should recognize what lessons can be used for our success .... I don't worry about the competition."

Blecharczyk said these issues are "at most are speed bumps." Plus, most of Airbnb's revenue already comes from outside the U.S.

"When you offer consumers choice, let them vote with their wallets," Blecharczyk said.