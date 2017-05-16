In simple terms, rebalancing your portfolio brings your asset allocation — how you divvy up stocks, bonds and cash — back in line with the mix you determined made sense for you when you set it up. For instance, say you originally built a portfolio comprised of 60 percent stocks and 40 percent bonds. If a strong equity market leads to growth in the stock portion and you never rebalance, you could find that ratio standing at more like 90:10.

The problem with that, say advisors, is a stock-laden portfolio comes with more risk.

"If you can't handle volatility or you're in the withdrawal stage, it's far more important to protect your portfolio from wild swings," said John Gajkowski, CFP and co-founder of Money Managers Financial Group.

"You give up some of the upside but minimize much of the downside," he said.

On the other hand, if you have a high risk tolerance (how well you stomach volatile markets) and a long risk horizon (length of time until you need the money), a stock-heavy portfolio whose value zigs and zags might not bother you.

"If you are a long-term investor, you can handle volatility, and if you're in an accumulation phase, I believe rebalancing is much less important," Gajkowski said.

Rebalancing also can take place at a deeper level than asset allocation if you are building your portfolio piece by piece. In other words, say that within the stock allocation, you start with those assets evenly distributed across five slices of the investing universe to represent diversification across both domestic and international stocks, along with a range of small-cap to large-cap stocks. If one of those slices outperforms the others, it has the same effect of skewing the tidy ratios you determined made sense.

And whether you're rebalancing at the asset-allocation level or within those asset classes, you get another benefit: profiting off gains from outperforming investments while paying lower prices for underperforming ones, whether the outperformers are on the stock side or the fixed-income side.

"It forces investors to buy low and sell high, which is how you make money investing," said Moskowitz of Transformative Wealth Management.

Financial advisors typically rebalance their clients' portfolios anywhere from quarterly to yearly, depending on the particular investments and the clients' goals.

CFP Dana Anspach, founder and CEO of Sensible Money, is among the financial advisors who think less is more.

"When you diet, do you step on the scale every half hour?" she said, repeating a quote she once read that resonated with her.