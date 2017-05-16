Israel was the source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, NBC News confirms

NBC News confirmed, citing three government officials with knowledge of the matter, that Israel was the ally that collected the highly classified intelligence that President Donald Trump allegedly shared in a meeting with Russian officials last week.

The New York Times first reported the news.

The White House did not immediately have comment.

Late Monday, The Washington Post first reported that Trump had divulged highly sensitive information during the meeting. The Times, BuzzFeed and Reuters later confirmed the Post's report.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Read the full report in The New York Times.