Jaunt, which develops hardware, software, tools and apps to help brands and artists create virtual reality content, is getting into the movie business. The company announced earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival that it will be turning the 1992 cult action horror movie "Lawnmower Man" into a VR series.

Read More FULL LIST: 2017 DISRUPTOR 50

In October the company released "Invisible," a supernatural series directed by "Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman. This is just the latest iteration of the Palo Alto-based company that is now transforming itself into a media company for VR. Its aim: create a varied library of VR content that consumers will watch with their goggles on. Jaunt believes that once consumers experience the rich immersions of VR technology, they'll be hooked and drive demand for more high-quality VR content that the company provides.

In September, Jaunt named George Kliavkoff president and CEO after co-founder Jens Christensen stepped down last May. Kliavkoff is a Hearst and NBC Universal (parent of CNBC) veteran who helped launch the video-streaming service Hulu, owned by NBC, Fox, Disney and Time Warner. He says his mandate is to create a network of distribution partners — brands and media companies like Sony and Disney.

The latter won't just be a customer — it's an investor, too. Disney, along with Evolution Media and Participant Media, has invested more than $100 million in Jaunt so far.