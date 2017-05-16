In just the past year alone, KFC has redesigned 400 restaurants, or 10 percent of its U.S. locations, but one remodel stands apart from the rest.

The Big Chicken in Marietta, Georgia, is an iconic storefront — with a more than 50-foot metal chicken jutting out its front — and its one of KFC's most successful locations.

For 12 weeks, the Big Chicken was shut down to undergo a substantial remodel. The store's franchise partner, KBP Foods, invested more than $2 million in the project.

"We are on a journey here, our brand turnaround is going into its fourth year and we've had 11 quarters of good same-store sales," Brian Cahoe, chief development officer for KFC, told CNBC. "We are happy about the momentum."

Two years ago, KFC's parent, Yum Brands, said it would invest $185 million to revive the brand. The renovation is part of that reboot.

The Big Chicken's sales were well above the system average prior to its remodel and is expected to significantly increase following its reopening last week, Cahoe said.

Here's a look at the revamped Big Chicken location: