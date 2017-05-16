When MongoDB co-founders Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz were building web applications at DoubleClick, the internet advertising agency that Google bought for $3.1 billion in 2007, they battled development and scalability issues with traditional database approaches. That's why they created MongoDB as a company that could process huge sets of data in a fraction of the time it takes traditional databases.

The New York City-based company — whose name is a play on the word "humongous" — lets customers, including Gap, Expedia, and eBay, gain an easier way to store and serve any type of content, build any feature and include any kind of data in one database. And as companies see that they need an arsenal of text, audio, video and social media to get their customers' attention, they also understand that it's not easy to add all that capability to their databases. MongoDB comes in with the solutions to that data-processing challenge.

The company claims to have more than 2,000 customers across all industries worldwide. Investors such as Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital and New Enterprise Ventures have injected more than $310 million into the company.