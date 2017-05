A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Monday's record high closes for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. We get housing starts and industrial production numbers later this morning.

-In a good sign for the overall economy, Home Depot just reported better than expected sales, revenues and profits.

MOVING AMERICA

-Ford is reportedly cutting 10 percent of its global workforce.