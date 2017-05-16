    ×

    Oil

    Oil market re-balancing is essentially here, IEA says

    An oil platform off the coast of Angola
    Martin Bureau | AFP | Getty
    An oil platform off the coast of Angola

    The oil market has essentially reached a balance and will continue to accelerate in the near term, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report published Tuesday, just nine days before OPEC's much anticipated ministerial meeting.

    "In the first quarter of 2017, we might not have seen a resounding return to deficits but this report confirms our recent message that re-balancing is essentially here and, in the short term at least, is accelerating," the IEA said.

    Global oil markets are on course to reach a supply-demand balance in 2017, the IEA said, with supply deficits expected to pick up speed in the near term.

    According to the IEA's monthly report, global demand growth is poised to fall for a second consecutive year as a result of subdued gains. However, the report warned even if supply cuts are extended at OPEC's May 25 meeting, "much work remains to be done in the second half of 2017" in order to drain stocks closer to its five-year average.

    OPEC appears poised to extend oil production cuts at its upcoming meeting with most investors expecting the 13-member cartel to continue with its attempts to eliminate a global supply overhang which has depressed prices to less than half their 2014 high.

    OPEC slashed output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (b/d) from January 1 for six months in order to remove a supply glut. Eleven other non-OPEC countries, including Russia, agreed to limit supply by half as much. Since the implementation of the landmark deal oil prices have soared by around 19 percent, though some analysts have questioned whether such supply cuts are likely to be effective beyond the short term.

    'Keep a close eye on Libya and Nigeria'

    Saudi Arabia and Russia issued a joint announcement on Monday to state that they had agreed there remained a need for a 1.8 million b/d crude production cut to be extended until the end of March 2018. The world's leading exporter and OPEC kingpin, Saudi Arabia, and top producer Russia urged other producers to participate in the supply cuts and agree on a deal in less than 10 days' time.

    "While compliance with the agreed production cuts by OPEC and the 11 non-OPEC countries has generally been strong, we need to keep a close eye on Libya and Nigeria where there are signs that production might be rising sustainably," the IEA said in its May report.

    The report found while output from OPEC members had inched higher, average compliance remained robust at approximately 96 percent.

    The IEA forecast global demand growth of 1.3 million b/d in 2017, unchanged from its April report. Once again, the group cited a weaker-than-expected thirst for oil from investors in the first three months of the year.

    On Tuesday morning, Brent crude traded at around $52.00 a barrel, up 0.35 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.04 a barrel, up 0.39 percent.