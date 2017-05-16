This provider of machine learning-powered market research tools was started by Bob Goodson, a former Oxford University student and one of the first employees of Yelp. Quid, based in San Francisco, is a platform that searches, analyzes, and visualizes the world's collective intelligence to help answer strategic business questions. So, for instance, if you work for one of the Big Three automakers and want to know what speculation is happening around the Apple car, Quid can scour the internet for information on this query and then compile and organize that data into a visual map so that you can see what trends and themes are coming up most often in the media.

Last fall the company worked with National Public Radio to predict which political controversies would hit in the final month of the U.S. presidential campaign.

Companies using Quid's platform include eBay, Hyundai, Intel, Pepsi, the Defense Department and more than 80 others. So far, it has raised $56.2 million from Liberty Interactive, Founders Fund, Buchanan Investments and Quid chairman Charles Lho, publisher of Korea's leading English-language newspaper.