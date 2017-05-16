    ×

    50. Quid

    The ultimate trendspotter

    Founders: Bob Goodson (CEO)
    Launched: 2010
    Funding: $56.2 million
    Valuation: $134 million (PitchBook)
    Disrupting: SaaS, big data
    Rival: CB Insights

    George Kavallines

    This provider of machine learning-powered market research tools was started by Bob Goodson, a former Oxford University student and one of the first employees of Yelp. Quid, based in San Francisco, is a platform that searches, analyzes, and visualizes the world's collective intelligence to help answer strategic business questions. So, for instance, if you work for one of the Big Three automakers and want to know what speculation is happening around the Apple car, Quid can scour the internet for information on this query and then compile and organize that data into a visual map so that you can see what trends and themes are coming up most often in the media.

    Read More FULL LIST: 2017 DISRUPTOR 50

    Last fall the company worked with National Public Radio to predict which political controversies would hit in the final month of the U.S. presidential campaign.

    Companies using Quid's platform include eBay, Hyundai, Intel, Pepsi, the Defense Department and more than 80 others. So far, it has raised $56.2 million from Liberty Interactive, Founders Fund, Buchanan Investments and Quid chairman Charles Lho, publisher of Korea's leading English-language newspaper.

    More From CNBC Disruptor 50

    Latest Special Reports

    • CNBC Disruptor 50

      A look at 50 private companies set to reshape the business landscape.

    • Financial Portfolio
      Portfolio Perspective

      A look at how leading portfolio managers and institutional investors build investment plans to meet clients’ goals.

    • Iconic Tour

      Business icons and provocateurs share their innovative models. Learn how to upend old industries and start new ones that move markets.

    Tech