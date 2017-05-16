Meet the new Sharks: Richard Branson and A-Rod are the joining the Tank

The existing line-up of full-time sharks — Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner — will continue to be the main investors on the show. But when the primary sharks can't fill all five seats on the show's panel, one of the guest sharks will be tapped to fill in.

Chris Sacca was a popular substitute guest shark, but the Silicon Valley venture capitalist announced earlier this year that he wasretiring from investing and therefore from "Shark Tank." (Despite their bickering on-screen, billionaire investor Mark Cuban was the most bummed to hear of Sacca's retirement.)

The new sharks

Sara Blakely is the billionaire founder of shapewear line Spanx. When she started the company, she says she didn't know what she was doing — and that was a good thing.

"What you don't know can become your greatest asset if you'll let it and if you have the confidence to say, I'm going to do it anyway even though I haven't been taught or somebody hasn't shown me the way," she tells "Squawk Box."

"The fact that I had never taken a business class, had no training, didn't know how retail worked, I wasn't as intimidated as I should have been."