Polling is not yet available on how Trump's core supporters will react to the latest Russia news but it is a safe assumption that it will do little to shake their faith in the president and their tendency to dismiss any negative stories as "fake news."



On Capitol Hill there has already been the usual expressions of concern from top lawmakers including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But barring further revelations, there isn't likely to be anything more than that.



But the latest in a seemingly endless parade of Trump scandals will further erode the president's ability to make progress on major legislative goals. The Comey firing already further emboldened Democrats to try and block Trump at every move. Republicans, already facing a dwindling legislative calendar before the summer recess, can move tax reform only on a partisan basis through the "reconciliation process."



To do that, they need to pass a 2018 budget. One possible way to get that done is to pass a budget as part of legislation to raise the debt limit when they return from vacation in September. But Democrats will now have further ammunition to block any debt limit increase, especially one containing other provisions, that does not create an independent inquiry into allegations of collusion with Russia.