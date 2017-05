Self-professed "crazy-entertainment officer" Hiroshi Saijou still doesn't think of work as 'work' despite spending more than 20 years at Yamaha Motors innovating and developing new technologies.

But by giving himself only two weeks of vacation each year, Saijou bucks the trend of Silicon Valley chief executives striving for the perfect work-life balance.

"I really don't like the term 'work-life balance' because work is part of my life. Private is also part of my life. I want to enjoy both."