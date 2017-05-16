Spotting the next Facebook: How we picked the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50

Topping the list is Airbnb, the home-sharing giant that is active in 63,000 cities and 191 countries. In nine years since its founding, the company has raised $4.4 billion in venture capital from such investors as Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia, pushing its market valuation to $31 billion. It is followed by Lyft (No. 2 Disruptor) and WeWork (No. 3 Disruptor).

More from CNBC Disruptor 50:

Crazy earnings season for past Disruptors

The IPO market is back, and CNBC Disruptors are poised to take advantage

These tech start-ups are IPO candidates to watch for in 2017

So what methodology is used to to choose which companies make the cut? Companies nominated were scored across a wide range of quantitative metrics, including amount of venture capital raised, off-the-record information on sales and user growth, along with a holistic qualitative assessment by CNBC editorial staff and an advisory council of 39 leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship from such institutions as Babson College, MIT and Stanford.

The quantitative criteria were ranked by their ability to disrupt established industries and public companies. This year the council found that scalability and user growth were the most important criteria, and these categories received the highest weighting.