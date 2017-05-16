    ×

    Meet the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

    In the fifth annual Disruptor 50 list, CNBC features private companies in a range of industries — from biotech and machine learning to transportation and retail — whose innovations are changing the world. These forward-thinking starts-ups have identified unexploited niches in the marketplace that have the potential to become billion-dollar businesses, and they rushed to fill them. A startling 31 are unicorns that have already reached or passed the billion-dollar mark. In the process, they are creating new ecosystems for their products and services. Unseating corporate giants is no easy feat. But we ranked those venture capital–backed companies doing the best job. In aggregate, these 50 companies have raised nearly $44 billion in venture capital at an implied Disruptor 50 list market valuation of about $239 billion, according to PitchBook data. Already it's hard to think of the world without them. Read more about the consumer and business trends that stand out in the 2017 list ranking and the methodology used to select this year's Disruptor companies.

    1 Airbnb It's a $31 billion trip
    2 Lyft The car-ownership killer with a conscience
    3 WeWork Reworking the office
    4 Grab Uber-growth for an Asian ride-share rival
    5 Uptake Technologies Capturing Warren Buffett's billionaire energy
    6 Houzz The homiest e-catalog
    7 Ginkgo Bioworks Growing products in the lab
    8 Palantir Technologies Tracking the world's secrets
    9 Cylance Making cyberthreats idle
    10 Udacity Closing the skills gap
    11 CrowdStrike Going into the breach
    12 23andMe Bring your genome home
    13 Progyny Rocking the cradle
    14 SpaceX Humanity's interstellar escape plan
    15 SurveyMonkey Question everything
    16 Ezetap India's answer to Apple Pay
    17 GreenSky A credit to the mobile race
    18 Moderna Therapeutics Going viral
    19 Uber The car controversy with a valuation bigger than Tesla, GM or Ford
    20 SparkCognition Deciphering the data overload
    21 IEX The traders Michael Lewis made famous in a flash
    22 GitHub The biggest coding party in the world
    23 Bloom Energy Helping companies like Apple get off the grid
    24 Drawbridge An ad strategy Facebook and Google can't ignore
    25 Jaunt VR that both Disney and Paul McCartney have experience in
    26 Coursera Go to a top school, without going
    27 MongoDB The BIG idea in databases
    28 Qualtrics Surveying the corporate landscape
    29 Domo Complete cloud cover
    30 Blippar You, augmented
    31 Pinterest An image is worth $11 billion
    32 Illumio A new segment in cybersecurity
    33 Phononic Quietly cool
    34 Veniam Constructing the global superhighway of data
    35 Spotify Not even Apple Music has slowed it
    36 Dropbox The file-sharing economy
    37 Trulioo Tracks twice as many people as Facebook: 4 billion, exactly
    38 Synack Who the IRS and DoD use against hackers
    39 DocuSign Signed, sealed, electronically delivered
    40 Payoneer Payments without borders
    41 Skillz A sport to surpass the NFL, with less injury risk
    42 Blue Apron What's for dinner
    43 Robinhood There is no brokerage fee low enough
    44 Zocdoc Real patient-centered health care
    45 SoFi $18 billion in loans and counting
    46 Foursquare A success story turned inside out
    47 Warby Parker Still seeing things in new ways
    48 Persado A motivational speaker that's not human
    49 Stripe Visa is banking on this platform
    50 Quid The ultimate trendspotter

