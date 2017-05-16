Trulioo, an identity verification service, was launched in Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada by Stephen Ufford and Tanis Jorge. The pair had started and sold three data-driven businesses before creating Trulioo in 2011. They formulated the idea for the company after a CNN segment showed how moved a woman from India was after seeing her Facebook profile for the first time. Realizing how many people in the world do not have a cyber identity or any record of their existence, the pair started Trulioo.

Read More FULL LIST: 2017 DISRUPTOR 50

The company provides instant electronic identity and address verification for 4 billion people in more than 60 countries. Its GlobalGateway platform lets businesses verify their customers' identities via 200 data sources, enabling them to do it accurately and in a matter of seconds. That's particularly important these days, since so many transactions are non face-to-face. Companies want a reliable and robust way to verify a person's identity during a transaction, but don't want the whole process to be so onerous that customers are turned off and go someplace else.

Trulioo claims it has more than 300 enterprise customers worldwide, including financial institutions, money-transfer companies, online gaming and crowdfunding sites. It's raised $23.3 million from American Express Ventures, BDC Venture Capital and Tenfore Holdings.