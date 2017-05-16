Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to the company as other top staffers flee

Jelly Industries, "a human-powered search and discovery engine" and Stone's latest start-up, was acquired by Pinterest in March. Stone was brought on as a "special advisor" for Pinterest as part of the deal.

Stone is returning to a very different Twitter than the company he left — one that has seen an exodus of top staffers amid the loss of a key NFL streaming deal and quashed prospects of a sale of the company.

Chief operating officer Adam Bain was a high-profile departure last year, leaving Anthony Noto in charge of the company's finances and operations. CEO Jack Dorsey is also running Square, a job top shareholders say splits his focus. And the company has yet to formally announce a replacement for former chief technology officer Adam Messinger or product gurus Noah Pepper and Jinen Kamdar.

While Twitter's influence has grown alongside that of active user Donald Trump, it has failed to make a large dent in the revenues of dominant advertising platforms like Facebook and Google. Users, meanwhile, have bemoaned the company's slow response to issues like harassment and the lack of an "edit" function.

Stone will also meet again with fellow co-founder Ev Williams. Williams and Dorsey have a history of clashing over the CEO post— which has reportedly created turmoil in Twitter's top ranks. Stone, on the other hand, has listed Dorsey as his "closest friend at the company," and worked closely to help found Medium with Williams.

"It's important that everyone understands the whole story of Twitter and each of our roles in that story," Stone wrote. "I'll shape the experience internally so it's also felt outside the company."