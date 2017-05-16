One-third of Asia's wealth may change hands in the next five years

Wave of succession coming to Asian family offices: UBS Thursday, 4 May 2017 | 8:35 PM ET | 02:01

In the next five years, ultra-high net worth families in Asia will see a huge wave of succession, said Anurag Mahesh, APAC head for UBS's global family office group, on the sidelines of the Global Family Office Summit in Hong Kong.

During that period, "about one-third of [Asia Pacific's] wealth is going to change hands, against 15 percent globally," Mahesh said.

Ultra high-net worth is an exclusive category — it's defined as someone with at least $30 million of investable assets — and there were only 46,080 such individuals in Asia last year, according to Knight Frank's 2017 wealth report.

According to that report, the total 2016 wealth of those individuals in Asia was about $4.84 trillion.