US futures gain ground after a record day on Wall Street

Responding to the Washington Post report on information sharing with the Russians, President Trump defended his actions in tweets this morning, saying he had "the absolute right" to do it. (CNBC)

The president plans to meet at the White House today with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump hopes to forge friendlier ties between the two NATO allies after the tense Obama years. (LA Times)

Intelligence officials and private security experts said new digital clues point to North Korean-linked hackers as likely suspects in the sweeping global WannaCry ransomware attacks. (NY Times)

Walt Disney (DIS) chief Bob Iger reportedly told employees that hackers claim to have stolen a Disney movie. The name of the movie was not disclosed. The hackers threatened to release parts of it if Disney doesn't pay a ransom via bitcoin. (The Hollywood Reporter)

Facebook (FB) is still accessible in Thailand, despite government threats to shut it down if the social network did not remove certain content that officials deemed a threat to national security. Images and video appear to show the king there in an embarrassing light. (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) has apologized after its latest ad campaign attracted widespread criticism for exploiting childhood bereavement. The ad implies a boy had little in common with his deceased father other than their shared enjoyment of the fast food giant. (CNBC)

Ford (F) is planning to cut 10 percent of its global workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal. Ford told CNBC it does not comment on speculation and that it's not announced any new efficiency actions regarding its workers.

Lyndon Rive, who founded SolarCity with financial backing from his cousin Elon Musk, is leaving Tesla, saying he wants to start a new company. Musk's electric automaker bought SolarCity last year. (CNBC)

After a series of major service disruptions over the past month, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has unveiled a plan to improve the service and clean up New York City's subway system. (CNBC)