US futures gain ground after a record day on Wall Street

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Responding to the Washington Post report on information sharing with the Russians, President Trump defended his actions in tweets this morning, saying he had "the absolute right" to do it. (CNBC)
The president plans to meet at the White House today with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Trump hopes to forge friendlier ties between the two NATO allies after the tense Obama years. (LA Times)
Intelligence officials and private security experts said new digital clues point to North Korean-linked hackers as likely suspects in the sweeping global WannaCry ransomware attacks. (NY Times)
Walt Disney (DIS) chief Bob Iger reportedly told employees that hackers claim to have stolen a Disney movie. The name of the movie was not disclosed. The hackers threatened to release parts of it if Disney doesn't pay a ransom via bitcoin. (The Hollywood Reporter)
Facebook (FB) is still accessible in Thailand, despite government threats to shut it down if the social network did not remove certain content that officials deemed a threat to national security. Images and video appear to show the king there in an embarrassing light. (CNBC)
McDonald's (MCD) has apologized after its latest ad campaign attracted widespread criticism for exploiting childhood bereavement. The ad implies a boy had little in common with his deceased father other than their shared enjoyment of the fast food giant. (CNBC)
Ford (F) is planning to cut 10 percent of its global workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal. Ford told CNBC it does not comment on speculation and that it's not announced any new efficiency actions regarding its workers.
Lyndon Rive, who founded SolarCity with financial backing from his cousin Elon Musk, is leaving Tesla, saying he wants to start a new company. Musk's electric automaker bought SolarCity last year. (CNBC)
After a series of major service disruptions over the past month, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has unveiled a plan to improve the service and clean up New York City's subway system. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
New SEC filings provided more details on what Warren Buffett told CNBC last week about tripling Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) stake in Apple. Berkshire holds a 2.4 percent stake in Apple, making it the conglomerate's third largest holding.
Berkshire's latest filing also showed purchases of Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and American Airlines Group (AAL), and an exit of its stake in 21st Century Fox (FOXA).
BHP Billiton (BHP) is under increasing pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which is now calling for an independent review of the mining company's petroleum business. Elliott currently holds a 4.1 percent stake in BHP.
TPG and Dragoneer Investment Group jointly hold an 8 percent stake in Etsy (ETSY), according to SEC filings. TPG inquired with management about strategic alternatives. Shareholder and activist hedge fund Black and White Capital already urged a sale.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is among the drug makers being sued by New York's Orange County, which said the companies are engaging in fraudulent marketing that downplays the dangers of prescription opioid painkillers. Teva (TEVA) and Endo (ENDP) are also among those named.
WATERCOOLER
Airbnb, the online home and apartment rental service, tops CNBC's fifth annual Disruptor 50 list of private companies. Lyft, WeWork, Grab, and Uptake Technologies round out the top five.
Uptake Technologies, a data mining software startup, has reached a $2 billion valuation in record time. Subsidiaries of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy are betting on the platform.