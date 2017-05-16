Watch: Trump's national security advisor faces questions about reported reveal of classified info

[The stream has ended.]

National security advisor H.R. McMaster on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's conduct in recent talks with top Russian officials.

He said Trump's conversations were "wholly appropriate," without confirming or denying whether the information he shared was classified.

Trump said Tuesday on Twitter that he did give the Russians information for counterterrorism purposes, noting that he has the "absolute right" to do so. He neither confirmed nor denied whether the information he revealed was classified.

