    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Trump's national security advisor faces questions about reported reveal of classified info

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream has ended.]

    National security advisor H.R. McMaster on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump's conduct in recent talks with top Russian officials.

    He said Trump's conversations were "wholly appropriate," without confirming or denying whether the information he shared was classified.

    Trump said Tuesday on Twitter that he did give the Russians information for counterterrorism purposes, noting that he has the "absolute right" to do so. He neither confirmed nor denied whether the information he revealed was classified.

    Read more:

    McMaster says Trump's talks with Russia were 'wholly appropriate,' won't say if information was classified

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.