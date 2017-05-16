There are 9 types of intelligence. Bill Gates says finding yours is key

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates knows that intelligence isn't one-size-fits-all.

Gates built his career on strong logic and mathematical skills, establishing himself as a brilliant coder with a knack for solving technical problems. But he admits he lacked other strengths, such as strong interpersonal skills.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Gates shares the things he wish he knew when he was just starting out in his career.

"Looking back on when I left college, there are some things I wish I had known," Gates writes.

"Intelligence takes many different forms," Gates says. "It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think."

Psychological researchers say a person can possess several types of intelligence. Funders and Founders designer Mark Vital highlighted what each type of intelligence can offer in this infographic: