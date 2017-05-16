Why Warren Buffet is betting on this software start-up

But Uptake is nothing like Keywell's previous performance. Keywell's new start-up is in the business of predictive analytics, creating platform software that crunches data compiled by companies in a variety of industries — construction, energy and retail, to name a few — and mines that data for patterns and insights to help companies improve.

"The goal of insight platforms in industry is to increase uptime and increase safety. You're trying to increase productivity and reliability," CEO Keywell said. "So you subscribe to the Uptake platform, and what you get ... presents to you analytic insights specific to the issues in your industry."

Caterpillar uses the platform — the construction equipment manufacturer was Uptake's launch partner — to detect when machinery is on the verge of breaking down. Now Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) — a portfolio worth $85 billion that includes renewable-energy companies — is getting in on the action. In March, BHE announced that two of its subsidiary companies (though not parent-company BHE itself) would use the Uptake platform to track their wind turbines, keeping tabs on when turbines are malfunctioning or in need of maintenance in an effort to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.

For BHE's subsidiaries, it's a savvy move. Wind turbines today are outfitted with hundreds of sensors, each one tracking different pieces of data: wind speed, oil pressure, torque, vibrations in the wind blades and more. In the aggregate, it's a mesmerizing, intimidating set of information to parse. Uptake's analytics platform does this automatically and in real time, sensing potential problems before they become real ones. On Uptake's 730-person staff, about 70 data scientists and 80 technologists are the minds behind this analytics platform.

"Wind turbines have all been fitted with numerous sensors so you can get more visibility into what's going on in your wind farm operations," said Stuart Ravens, an energy research analyst with the worldwide consulting firm Navigant. "You can become a far more profitable business just by using predictive analytics."