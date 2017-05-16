Not everyone will believe in you and 5 other lessons Will Ferrell learned on the way to mega success

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Comedian icon Will Ferrell started his career broke, surviving on spaghetti with mustard and hustling to get stand-up gigs. It took years for his career to gain momentum, and even after he started getting traction, there were discouraging setbacks on the way to success.

In a commencement address delivered to his alma mater, the University of Southern California, Ferrell mixed some laugh-out-loud humor with thoughtful lessons on success — what it really means and how the journey feels along the way.

1. Reaching your dreams takes time

After Ferrell graduated from USC (with a degree in Sports Information), he moved home to live on his mom's couch in his hometown of Irvine, Calif., for two years.