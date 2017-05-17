25 things successful people refuse to do

If you want to be successful at life, you're going to have to do things that everyone else around you avoids.

But it's not always what you are willing to do that will make you successful. It is also what you are willing to do without until you get there.

You are going to have to refuse to do some things. Here are a few things successful people refuse to do.

Successful people refuse to make excuses for their own mistakes. They learn and grow and improve obsessively.



Successful people refuse to whine when things don't go their way. They figure out a way to win in spite of setbacks.



Successful people refuse to copy what other people have done to be successful. They ignore the crowd and do their own thing.



Successful people refuse to stay down when they get knocked down or fail. They pull themselves together and come back stronger.



Successful people refuse to avoid doing the hard work that success demands. They sweat, fight, and bleed for their cause.



Successful people refuse to adopt the thinking of the status quo. They do their own research and always think for themselves.



Successful people refuse to ignore their own weaknesses and bad habits. They take steps to fix and improve them.



Successful people refuse to pretend that they are perfect or better than anyone else. They are focused maniacally on improving.



Successful people refuse to look down on others around them who aren't winners yet. They encourage them to achieve more.



Successful people refuse to overlook the details that drive better results. They are deliberate about being better — even when that hurts.



Successful people refuse to be discouraged that people around them aren't cheer leading for them. They find inner motivation and drive.



Successful people refuse to spend time correcting everyone else's perceptions about them. They just focus on being awesome.



Successful people refuse to let money make them arrogant or take stupid risks. They stay financially disciplined. And humble.



Successful people refuse to complain about things that are outside of their control. They focus on action and deliberately ignore the rest.



Successful people refuse to waste their time doing things that don't matter. They maniacally prioritize how they expend their energy.



Successful people refuse to try to be good at everything at the same time. They focus on doing one thing right at a time.



Successful people refuse to give up when things get tough. They endure the tough times, innovate past obstacles, and keep trying.



Successful people refuse to listen to the doubters, critics, and skeptics. They stay focused and mentally disciplined.



Successful people refuse to let anything stop them from following up and following through on what they promise. They deliver.



Successful people refuse to think about defeat or success as final. They continue to set bigger goals no matter their previous outcome.



Successful people refuse to blame other people for their own mistakes. They take responsibility for their actions.



Successful people refuse to let current chaos distract them from future success. They get things done each day regardless of what is happening.



Successful people refuse to put their ego ahead of achieving epic results. They work on staying humble and teachable.



Successful people refuse to lose sight of why they are doing what they are doing. They stay inspired and motivated.



Successful people refuse to think of themselves as anything other than successful — even if they don't have big results yet. They reject negativity.

If it seems like successful people live by a different set of rules, it is because they do. They refuse to do things that you make excuses to keep doing.

Take a moment and think about your goals. Think about where you want to be.

Then decide what you're going to refuse to do to get there.