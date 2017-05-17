Accelerated pilot programs take flight to fill aviation industry gaps

Private equity firm C&C Alpha Group is investing in expedited pilot training programs to fill the 248,000 commercial pilot seats across the Asia-Pacific region within the next two decades.

"They cannot go down the traditional route, which takes a number of years; taking people from the military causes its own issues," Bhanu Choudhrie, C&C Alpha Group's founder, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"So this is bringing in new students, young cadets who are aspiring — especially women cadets," he said of the new programs.

According to Boeing's 2016 Pilot and Technician Outlook, 617,000 more commercial pilots will be needed globally by 2035, with Asia Pacific leading that demand. Southeast Asia alone will require 57,000 pilots, which is second only to China's demand for 100,000 of them.

The rise of the middle class in Southeast Asian economies, combined with their increased desire for travel has also driven the growth of low-cost carriers in the region — factors that have all lead to the strong push for more pilots.