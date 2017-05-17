As UK election nears, Snapchat launches geofilter to get young voters registered

With a general election just weeks away, the U.K.'s Electoral Commission has announced it is working with Snapchat to remind users they have only a few days left to register to vote.



As of Wednesday, Snapchat has made a bespoke Geofilter available which will have a voter registration message.

The hope, the Electoral Commission said, is to "encourage engagement and conversation among young people about the election." Geofilters are art overlays that can capture a user's location and their activity in a Snap.

U.K. voters will head to the polls on June 8, with May 22 the deadline for voter registration.

"Anyone who is eligible to vote at the General Election should be able to take part," the Electoral Commission's director of communications, Craig Westwood, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, if you're not registered to vote by the deadline of 22 May, then you won't be able to have your say," Westwood added. "We're urging anyone not yet registered to do so as soon as possible."

Westwood went on to state that Snapchat had "a huge audience amongst young adults, a group we know are less likely to be registered to vote. By working with them we can get this important message across in a new way and help ensure fewer people lose the chance to cast their vote."

According to the Electoral Commission, 30 percent of people under 34 are not registered to vote, compared to 4 percent of those older than 55.



This is not the first collaboration between the Electoral Commission and Snapchat. Earlier this year, the two collaborated on a campaign to remind Scottish voters to register for council elections.

