Asian equities point lower, US futures slip as US names special counsel in Russia probe

Asian equities look set to open lower and U.S. futures slipped following political turmoil on news that a special counsel was appointed to take over the investigation into Russia's involvement in the U.S. presidential election last year.

Japanese futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 today. Nikkei futures in Chicago tumbled 1.64 percent to trade at 19,490 while Osaka futures fell 1.69 percent to trade at 19,480. Both were below the Nikkei 225's close of 19,814.88 on Wednesday.

Australian SPI futures were down 1.14 percent at 5,720 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's close of 5,786.028 yesterday.