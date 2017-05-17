No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of 'The Automatic Millionaire': Do this and 'you can't fail'

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

You're about to leave school and your life is YOURS. Truthfully. It's not your parents' life. It's not your friends' life. It's not your school's life.

It's your life.

So, now what?

Here's my advice: Stop worrying about what other people think. Do YOU.

All of those other people are not thinking about you. If you knew how little they were thinking about you, you would never waste time caring what they think.

We're a self-absorbed, selfie-world of people. We worry about what other people, who are NOT thinking of us, think of us. That's a funny thought, right?