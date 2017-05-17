    ×

    Tech

    Peter Thiel's foundation spawned a science-based venture fund that just raised $46.5 million

    • Breakout Ventures invests in companies focused on food science and biomedicine.
    • The firm is an offshoot of Breakout Labs, Thiel's philanthropic effort to support early-stage science start-ups.
    • Managing Director Lindy Fishburne has invested in a few companies that were previously funded by Breakout Labs.
    Entrepreneur Peter Thiel participates in a discussion at the National Press Club on October 31, 2016 in Washington, DC.

    Breakout Ventures, a fund spun out of Peter Thiel's foundation to invest in science, raised $46.5 million, according to a filing on Wednesday with the SEC.

    The only name listed on the filing is Lindy Fishburne, Breakout's managing director. Fishburne is also executive director of Breakout Labs, a project of the Thiel Foundation that provides cash and two years of networking and mentoring to early-stage companies in areas like food science and biomedicine.

    Breakout Ventures' website is currently just a landing page. It says the firm is a "natural evolution" of Breakout Labs and "backs bold scientist entrepreneurs working at the intersections of technology, biology, materials, and energy."

    The address given in the filing is the same as Breakout Labs' and Thiel Capital's. Fishburne, who started Breakout Ventures last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Breakout has already invested in several companies, including Immusoft, which is focused on technology for helping to treat genetic diseases, and Modern Meadow, which is biofabricating leather to change how consumer products get made. Both received grants from Breakout Labs as part of the inaugural 2012 class.