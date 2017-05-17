Peter Thiel's foundation spawned a science-based venture fund that just raised $46.5 million

Breakout Ventures, a fund spun out of Peter Thiel's foundation to invest in science, raised $46.5 million, according to a filing on Wednesday with the SEC.

The only name listed on the filing is Lindy Fishburne, Breakout's managing director. Fishburne is also executive director of Breakout Labs, a project of the Thiel Foundation that provides cash and two years of networking and mentoring to early-stage companies in areas like food science and biomedicine.

Breakout Ventures' website is currently just a landing page. It says the firm is a "natural evolution" of Breakout Labs and "backs bold scientist entrepreneurs working at the intersections of technology, biology, materials, and energy."

The address given in the filing is the same as Breakout Labs' and Thiel Capital's . Fishburne, who started Breakout Ventures last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.