Here's how rich these 11 celebrities would be if they were worth their weight in gold

If your net worth correlated with your weight in gold, you'd be swimming in cash. But are you literally worth your weight in gold? What about your favorite celebrity?

An upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide" compares the net worths of billionaire Bill Gates and actor Scott Baio to their gold equivalents.

CNBC put together a calculator tied to the market price of gold, and crunched the numbers on nine other famous people, including hall-of-famer Michael Jordan, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump.

While Baio's 170 pounds would translate to $3.34 million in gold — roughly the same as the actor's actual net worth — others aren't so lucky. Oprah's 190 pounds would give her just $3.73 million, a far cry from her true $2.9 billion fortune.

Take a look at what these famous people would be worth in solid gold.

Try it yourself! Type in your weight below to see if you've got the Midas touch.

What's your weight in gold?

/oz
x lbs

