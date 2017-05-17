Daymond John, Arianna Huffington & Bobbi Brown to Keynote at CNBC and Inc. Magazine’s iCONIC Tour New York

Full-day entrepreneurial conference is June 7th at New World Stages

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2017— Shark Tank's Daymond John, Thrive Global Founder and CEO and Huffington Post Founder Arianna Huffington, and author, entrepreneur and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Founder Bobbi Brown lead an all-star roster of the country's best-known entrepreneurs at CNBC and Inc. Magazine's The iCONIC Tour at New World Stages in New York on Wednesday, June 7.

Now in its third year, the conference series combines dynamic interviews, inspiring presentations and actionable advice from iconic entrepreneurs. T-Mobile is the founding sponsor of The iCONIC Tour for the third consecutive year.

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's Power Lunch and Nightly Business Report and Eric Schurenberg, president and editor-in-chief, Inc., will serve as the hosts for the event. Event sessions and interviews will be featured on multiple platforms including CNBC, CNBC.com and Inc.com.

Joining John, Huffington and Brown in New York, NY will be Chieh Huang, Founder and CEO of Boxed; Sarah Kauss, Founder and CEO of S'Well; Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports and Founder, Extreme You; David Kennedy, The White Hat Hacker and Founder, TrustedSec and Binary Defense Systems; CHO Binary Defense Systems; Steve Hindy, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brooklyn Brewery, Ben Chestnut, Co-Founder and CEO of Mailchimp and Deepak Malhotra, Harvard Business School Professor.

Leading up to the event, CNBC's small business and entrepreneurship reporter Kate Rogers will provide stories on-air and online highlighting the hottest, most exciting New York startups.

The second full-day conference is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 in Los Angeles, CA. Exclusive evening networking events will be held in Miami, FL in mid-July and Austin, TX in early December.

For more information about The iCONIC Tour, including registration and sponsorship opportunities go to: https://iconic.inc.com.

Join the conversation using hashtag #iCONICTour.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 385 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major media brand dedicated exclusively to owners of fast-growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012 and the Advertising Age Hot List in 2015. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/ .