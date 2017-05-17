An Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence research firm called OpenAI has created a way for robots to learn tasks by giving them a demonstration in virtual reality (VR).

A blog post on Tuesday by OpenAI outlined how a robotic arm could pick up small wooden blocks and stack them in a tower after seeing a human do it just once.

An OpenAI researcher put on a VR headset and imitated picking up the blocks. Two so-called neural networks – a computer system that mimics the human brain – then process this allowing a robot to carry out the task.

The vision network uses the robot's camera to determine the position of the blocks relative to the robot. It is trained by being fed thousands of simulated images showing blocks in different positions with various lighting and textures. This way, the network is able to recognize an object in the physical world even though it's never seen an image of the block with a real camera.