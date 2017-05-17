    ×

    Google's Siri competitor just launched on the iPhone -- and it does a lot of things Siri can't

    • Google Assistant just launched for the iPhone.
    • It's smarter than Siri thanks to machine learning capabilities.
    • You can ask it anything from the weather to sports scores or how to say something in another language.
    • Google Assistant can even sing.
    Google Assistant, Google's take on Siri, just launched for the iPhone. You can download it right here.

    Assistant, as folks with Android phones already know, is much smarter than Siri. You can use it to ask you how to say something in another language, to play music through most music apps (not just Apple Music), to play movies on your TV's Chromecast and more. Also, unlike Siri, you can even type in your queries, in case you don't want to speak out in public.

    Google Assistant is great, but there's still one function where Siri wins: You can't simply say "Ok Google" to open it. Instead, you'll need to manually launch the app each time you want to run it. That may make it hard for Google to convert iPhone users over, even if it is better.

    Let's take a look at some of the many functions you can do already. Keep in mind that many more, including the ability to identify objects spotted by your camera, will launch in the coming months.

    First install Google Assistant from the iTunes App Store.

    When you open the app and log-in to your Google account, you'll be greeted by a pretty simple screen. Tap the center button to start speaking, or tap the keyboard button to type in a query.

    Ask anything you want. Here I'm asking the Yankees score. Siri can do that too, but look how Google Assistant lets you continue. There are options to view highlights on YouTube, check MLB standings and more.

    You can also ask something like "Find me a restaurant for dinner." Tap a restaurant and it'll provide the phone number, directions, street view, the menu, an option to book a reservation with Open Table, pictures and more.

    You can ask for help with other languages.

    Or stock prices.

    Or even the latest news from CNBC.

    There are tons of settings if you tap the top-right hand button, which looks like a drawer icon.

    Here you'll learn the other functions that Google Assistant can do.

    Tap the three dots icon at the top right of the page and select Settings.

    Here's where you can link up all sorts of things, and manage the news that comes in, the music services that are tied to your account and even devices in your home.

    This is where you'll also manage the devices you can control with Google Assistant.

    That's just a quick look. Spend some time and you'll quickly realize how powerful it is. And yes, it actually sings. Time for Siri to play catchup.

