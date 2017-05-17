Google Home one-ups the Amazon Echo with free phone calls

Google just announced that Google Home will offer free calls to phones in the U.S. and Canada.

The feature might sound like something Amazon just added to the Echo — the ability to place calls between Alexa devices — but this lets you call people's actual phones for free. Imagine sitting in your living room, for example, and asking Google Home to call your wife's cell phone. It'll place the call and you'll be able to talk to your wife right through the device.

Google said it will use a private number by default to place the call, but you can change it to your own number if you'd like.

It will be rolling out in the next free months.