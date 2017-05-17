    ×

    Tune in to Google CEO Sundar Pichai's big speech here

    • Google is hosting its annual developer conference.
    • Google I/O is at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
    • New products are often unveiled at the event.

    Google kicks off its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on Wednesday at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

    The event has traditionally been a not only a forum for Google to connect with the developers that feed its innovative pipeline of products, but also a chance to publicize exciting new products that will launch throughout the year.

    Google has a vast array of software properties, including Android, Cloud, Google Assistant, YouTube and its advertising and search offerings. Developers often get the first look at new phones and other hardware, since they will lend a hand in building apps and platforms for them.

    Highlights from Google I/O so far: 

    Google's competitor to Siri is coming directly to the iPhone

    Google announced on Wednesday that Google Assistant, the company's smart voice assistant, is now available for iPhone. Apple still has one leg-up, however; Siri can be activated through the "Hey Siri" voice command on iPhone, while the Google Assistant app needs to be opened separately first.

    Google is making a big-time move in silicon that should scare Nvidia

    Alphabet introduced the second generation of Google's tensor processing unit (TPU), which is designed for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

