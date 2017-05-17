Tune in to Google CEO Sundar Pichai's big speech here

Google kicks off its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on Wednesday at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The event has traditionally been a not only a forum for Google to connect with the developers that feed its innovative pipeline of products, but also a chance to publicize exciting new products that will launch throughout the year.

Google has a vast array of software properties, including Android, Cloud, Google Assistant, YouTube and its advertising and search offerings. Developers often get the first look at new phones and other hardware, since they will lend a hand in building apps and platforms for them.