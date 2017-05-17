A rocky relationship between Silicon Valley and Wall Street may be getting worse

The initial public offering has for decades been the favored means by which fast-growing technology companies have raised their cash and credibility.

Yet the relationship between the IPO and the CEOs of today's most-valuable tech start-ups more resembles a frosty glance than a warm embrace.

Those who care about financial transparency may want to root for this rocky marriage of Silicon Valley and Wall Street to survive. Whatever may replace the traditional IPO could result in technology investors — even large ones, like hedge funds and giant mutual funds — having even less say in how these inherently risky companies are run.

Steep share-price drops that followed high-profile market debuts in recent years have taken some shine off a storied financial instrument that helped make household names of many tech firms.

So have the rising costs of being a public firm in the wake of financial regulations that followed the dot-com stock crash of 2000–2001 and the financial meltdown of 2008–2009.

"There's a lot more liability" to being a public company in the wake of Sarbanes-Oxley reforms, said Max Levchin, founder and CEO of consumer-lending company Affirm, which remains private five years after its founding, even as its grown to 230 employees.

The harsh glare of being public is also a disincentive, says Levchin, who sits on an advisory board of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and is a former Yahoo board member. "It's a huge distraction," he said.