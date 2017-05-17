Seven takeaways from CNBC's interview with Japan's PM

Plans are underway to create a framework for an economic dialogue between the U.S. and Japan, Abe said. Following Vice President Mike Pence's April meeting with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, a second round of meetings on the topic will be held later this year, he added.

"We would like to enhance economic activities between Japan and the United States based upon trading and investment rules....In addition, we will have sectoral cooperation approaches in the domains of high speed rail, infrastructure and energy."

Economic relations will be boosted in a multifaceted way, the PM noted.

"In the past, friction was the word symbolizing the economic relations between the two countries. However, now we are living in the day and age of where no one party will make just a one-sided gain or one-sided losses," he said. "With the cooperation, both parties will be benefit from enhanced economic relations."