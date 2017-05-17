MacArthur genius reveals 4 nuggets of wisdom about success and a life well-lived

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

MacArthur Foundation genius grant winner Daryl Baldwin is a descendant of the Miami (Myaamia) Native American nation. But growing up in northwest Ohio, there wasn't a community of Myaamia people nearby for Baldwin to connect with. Though Myaamia tradition had left its mark in regional names, like Ohio's Miami University, the tribe was a lost part of history.

"My friends hunted for artifacts and arrowheads in the nearby river banks and farm fields while I learned about the many places my relatives lived, traveled and raised our families," says Baldwin, who delivered the commencement speech to Miami University this week.

"My friends were proud of our school mascot, the Anthony Wayne Fighting Generals, while I had to deal with how that same Anthony Wayne and his fighting generals drove our ancestors from our beloved homeland."